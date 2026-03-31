Why the incidence of colorectal cancer is rising among younger adults

Rise in incidence rate

Over the past 10-15 years, the incidence of colorectal cancer has been rising with a significant number of cases occurring in patients under 50. Between 2011 and 2015, about 36 per cent of the cases were early onset, explains Dr Hanan, with such cases rising by 2 per cent every year in the US and even faster in other countries.

This upward trend is seen in the UAE too.

In 2021, the number of colorectal cancer cases in the UAE stood at 532, climbing up from 377 in 2013, according to the UAE National Cancer Registry’s latest figures.

Dr Hanan cites the adoption of Western diets full of processed, high-fat, low-fibre foods, obesity, and sedentary lifestyles as major contributors to the rise in the UAE and the Arab world.

The risk is exacerbated by a mix of factors such as advancing age (above 50), personal or family history of colorectal cancer and polyps, inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s colitis, and genetic conditions such as Lynch syndrome or familial adenomatous polyposis, elaborates Dr Francois Prunel, Consultant General Surgeon at NMC.

But he offers hope.