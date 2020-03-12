WHISPER, UAE’s pioneer in the mattress-in-a-box business model, works with professional sleepers and material engineers to develop the technology, fabrics and revolutionary foam that altogether create the best sleep experience possible Image Credit: Supplied

Why do we often get sick when seasons change? Our bodies fail to muster our normal biological defences with our immune system unable to fight off viruses and bacteria. Given that it’s peak season for cold and flu, helping our bodies ward off diseases has never been more urgent. What are the top tips?

Sleep expert and WHISPER founder Dominik Zunkovic said, “The best way to keep sickness at bay is to keep the immune system strong through great rest. Getting at least seven hours of quality sleep each night is essential for optimal health. Studies show that people who skimp on slumber are more likely to fall ill after being exposed to a virus and other disease-causing germs. In addition, sleep loss can also impact how fast you recover if you do get sick.”

Sleep is a time when the body rests and regenerates itself, and at this point cell repair also takes place. When we do not get enough rest, our bodies’ metabolic processes go in disarray, even causing cell damage. Equally important, it is also during this time that the human body produces cytokines, a type of protein that regulates infection and inflammation, effectively creating an immune response. Cytokines are both produced and released during sleep, which makes sleep loss a greater concern as it will ultimately affect the production of these protective proteins.

“Studies have also found that chronic sleep loss even makes the flu vaccine less potent by reducing the body’s ability to respond. Long-term lack of sleep also increases our risk of other fatal health ailments, including obesity, diabetes, and heart disease,” Dominik added.

The WHISPER mattress and pillows, are made with high-quality dynamic foams, and are ergonomically designed to ensure proper sleep posture Image Credit: Supplied

Sleeping better with WHISPER

While many factors go into achieving a full night’s relaxed, undisturbed slumber, a high-quality mattress and pillows are crucial to ensure a truly restful sleep. WHISPER, UAE’s pioneer in the mattress-in-a-box business model, works with professional sleepers and material engineers to develop the technology, fabrics and revolutionary foam that altogether create the best sleep experience possible.

The WHISPER mattress and pillows, are made with high-quality dynamic foams, and are ergonomically designed to ensure proper sleep posture. Unlike memory foam, WHISPER’s Quantum foam features an open-cell construction, thus making it breathable while also ensuring enough ventilation throughout the night. The products’ fabric is also thermo-regulating, which means that it cools you down when it’s hot and retains heat when it’s cold.

Moreover, WHISPER uses real silver yarn in their products, which naturally ionizes and prevents bacteria, dust mites and bad smells. There is also WHISPER’s patented Silver Shield technology, a grounding cable embedded in their mattress that prevents sleep disturbance caused by electromagnetic (EMF) waves.