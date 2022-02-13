Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) on Sunday announced the opening of a new Urgent Care Centre at Al Rahba Hospital to support COVID-19 patients. The new unit will provide COVID-19 medical services for patients referred by Prime Assessment Centres.

Once patients have been confirmed as testing positive for COVID-19, blood tests, X-rays, and other medical tests are subsequently performed to assess the patient’s overall condition and the severity of the symptoms. Patients who are in critical condition are admitted into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and kept under medical supervision until their symptoms improve before finally being discharged.

‘Care at every stage’

Commenting on the significance of the new Urgent Care Centre, Dr Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer at SEHA, said: “As part of our on-going efforts to improve the patient journey when it comes to infectious diseases, the Urgent Care Centre will ensure that our communities are receiving the essential care and treatment that they require. Through our integrated COVID-19 services across SEHA facilities – from PCR testing, vaccinations, Prime Assessment Centres and emergency and urgent care services at Al Rahba Hospital – we are committed to supporting our patients through exceptional care at every stage of their healthcare journey.”

Al Rahba Hospital, operated by SEHA’s Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), has become a dedicated hospital for infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The hospital has increased its bed capacity to 250, with 200 beds assigned for acute care and 50 beds assigned to the ICU.

Specialised designation

“Since the onset of the pandemic, Al Rahba Hospital was among the first hospitals designated for COVID-19 patient care in Abu Dhabi. In 2021, the hospital announced the completion of expansion and renovation plans and was subsequently designated as a facility specialising in infectious diseases in the Emirate. This designation was based on its medical expertise and technical know-how in managing infectious diseases such as pulmonary tuberculosis, hemorrhagic fever, viral and respiratory infections, HIV and malaria infection complications, as well as COVID-19,” added Dr Al Kaabi.

Al Rahba Hospital also includes 48 doctors specialising in internal medicine and infectious diseases, including COVID-19. Patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms are provided with appropriate medical attention. The hospital also provides medical services pertaining to chronic diseases such as heart, kidney and liver infections.

Expansion and renovation

In 2021, Al Rahba Hospital underwent significant renovation and expansions to meet the requirements as a designated Infectious Disease hospital in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The renovations aim to provide patients with specialized healthcare services tailored to meet their individual needs in a supportive environment that promotes healing.