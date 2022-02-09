Urology doctors at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital have changed the course of a woman’s life by implanting an innovative electrical device to improve her bladder control. Although not life-threatening, urinary incontinence and loss of bladder control can affect social, psychological, familial, occupational, physical and sexual aspects of patients' lives. Urinary incontinence leads to reduced quality of life, causing social isolation and restriction in daily activities.

Although behavioural therapy and pharmacological interventions should be used as initial therapies for bladder dysfunction, in refractory cases, the best treatment modality is sacral neuromodulation (SNM).

SNM is an innovative, minimally invasive technology that treats broad aspects of bladder and bowel dysfunction, sexual dysfunction and pelvic pain syndrome. The procedure requires special skills for precisely implanting the device without causing any neurological damage and at the same time achieving a high level of accuracy.

The urology team at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, led by Dr Salam Alhasani, Consultant Urological Surgeon and Clinical Professor of Urology, have taken the lead in Dubai for performing this precise uro-neurological procedure.

“SNM uses an implanted device to deliver a non-painful electrical stimulus to targeted spinal nerves,” says Dr Alhasani. “The brain of the patient perceives this stimulus and, in turn, effectively restores bladder function and alleviates the patients’ symptoms."

Dr Salam Alhasani, Consultant Urological Surgeon at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, led the urology team that performed the SNM procedure

“The patient of concern is a 50-year-old woman who is known to have multiple sclerosis complicated by bladder dysfunction," he adds. "She had been complaining of urgency and urge incontinence in addition to nocturia and nocturnal enuresis for many years. She had tried different types of medical and behavioural therapies before but none were successful. Furthermore, this urinary problem caused significant negative impact on her social life.

“The patient and her husband were offered the SNM procedure, which was performed successfully. She was discharged on the same day. The evaluation and programming showed excellent response and we achieved an outstanding level of success by alleviating the entire symptoms of bladder dysfunction.”