University Hospital Sharjah (UHS), one of the leading private hospitals in the region, and InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, celebrate a decade of ongoing successful partnership on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the hospital’s foundation.

Senior leadership teams of both UHS and InterSystems took part in a 10-year partnership ceremony at the hospital’s campus in Sharjah. During the event, the InterSystems team presented UHS with a plaque in recognition of the ongoing successful partnership.

This partnership proves to be the foundation stone on which success is built in complex long-term programmes that drive sustained change with excellence. During the last decade, InterSystems worked closely with UHS to support the leading private hospital through its digital transformation journey enabling it to provide the most advanced healthcare services to its patients. Since its foundation, UHS has always been keen to implement new technologies and digital services to support and continuously improve patient care.

UHS was inaugurated by H.H. Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al-Qassimi, ruler of Sharjah in 2011. Centrally located alongside the College of Medicine at the University of Sharjah, it is one of the leading private hospitals in the region, offering world class healthcare. The hospital employs over 900 staff, with 219 inpatient beds and 34 emergency beds, a 22-bed ICU unit, 7 operating rooms and 20 level 3 neonatal ICU units, and 46 outpatient clinics.

The implementation of InterSystems TrakCare unified healthcare information system, enabled UHS to deliver enhanced patient-centric care and rapidly achieve internationally recognised standards such as the JCI accreditation, and to become the first hospital in the UAE to achieve HIMSS EMRAM Stage 6 validation.

“As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, it is a good time to reflect upon our journey so far. With the support of InterSystems and the implementation of their TrakCare EMR system, we have been able to digitally transform our hospital operations,” says Dr Ali Obaid Al-Ali, chief executive officer at UHS.

“Through the use of the latest technologies, our healthcare professionals are now equipped with the tools required to deliver the best possible care to our valued patients. We are looking forward to working with InterSystems for more years to come.”

TrakCare, with its unified clinical and revenue cycle management capabilities, enables UHS’ care providers to have a holistic view of each patient’s clinical, administrative, and financial information at any given time. The EMR system supports the hospital’s medical staff in their decision-making while creating more opportunities to offer the patients an enhanced experience and seamless care journey as they spend less time waiting and avoid unnecessary tests.

“Today we are celebrating University Hospital Sharjah’s tenth anniversary and a decade of ongoing and successful partnership between UHS and InterSystems as well. We are proud to be a long-term partner of UHS and delighted with its continuous success,” said Ali Abi Raad, country manager for the Middle East and India at InterSystems.

“At InterSystems, we work hard to ensure that the technology we develop plays an integral role in supporting healthcare professionals do their jobs more effectively which in turn results in better outcomes for the patients.”