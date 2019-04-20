Dubai: In its continuous efforts to push for excellence in health care in the UAE, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) is in discussion with private firms to establish research and development facilities in the country.

Recently, Abdul Rahman Bin Mohammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, met Dr Amrit Ray, the Global President, R&D and Medical, Pfizer EMB, to discuss the possibility of establishing a scientific research and excellence hub in the UAE.

Al Owais and Dr Ray also discussed mutual efforts to fight chronic diseases and develop innovative and integrated solutions in the field of cardiovascular diseases, in accordance with the latest global clinical practice.

They also took stock of the importance of harnessing modern techniques to provide effective patient management solutions.