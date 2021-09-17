Abu Dhabi: The UAE has confirmed the detection of 521 new cases of COVID-19, two fatalities and 614 fresh recoveries on Friday.
According to the latest numbers, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said the new coronavirus infections were detected after 334,657 PCR tests were conducted across the country as part of its plan to expand the scope of coronavirus screenings.
With today’s newly detected cases, the total number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 731,828, while the death toll has now touched 2,071 and overall recoveries have climbed to 723,337.
The ministry extended its deepest condolences to the deceased’s families and wished patients a speedy recovery.
The ministry reiterated its call on community members to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to precautionary measures and abide by social distancing for everyone’s health and safety.