Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported 2,426 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced on Friday. With this, the total number of recorded cases in the UAE has climbed to 761,937.
According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and receiving the necessary care.
MoHAP also announced 2 deaths due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 2,164.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery. It called on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.
MoHAP also noted that an additional 875 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 745,055.
In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.