Dubai: UAE reported 2,084 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths and 2,210 recoveries on Saturday. 252,243 tests conducted over the past few days led to the detection of these new cases, UAE authorities added.
The total confirmed cases in the UAE are 468,023 out of which 452,321 individuals have recovered. There are 14,198 active cases in the country as of Saturday while the death toll is 1,504.
Vaccinations are being distributed to all residents and ciitizens above the age of 16 for free and almost 8.5 million doses have been given out so far.