Ministry of Health and Prevention says total diagnosed now at 113

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported 15 new cases of coronavirus.

They were identified through screening those who were in contact with a previously reported cases coming from outside the country and they are all in quarantine.

The new cases belong to different nationalities, including one from Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Italy, Netherlands, Australia, Germany, US, Greece, Russia, Ukraine, Bangladesh and two people from Britain and Spain.

The Ministry stressed that all patients are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary health care.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 113.

As of Tuesday, 127,000 individuals had been tested for coronavirus in the UAE, according to the Ministry.

These figures indicate the country's concerted efforts to prevent the further spread of the virus, which has caused 187,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

Considering data on COVID-19 testing per capita, the UAE is now leading global efforts to ensure the mitigation of the pandemic.