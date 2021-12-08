Abu Dhabi: The UAE reiterated the importance of taking the booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine to contain the coronavirus pandemic and prevent the spread of the virus variants.
Health authorities continue to adopt the policy of broadening the scope of PCR tests, which proved its efficacy of detecting COVID-19 infections, including Omicron variant, the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said during its weekly media briefing on Tuesday.
“We urge community members to cooperate and stick to precautionary measures, including wearing mask and staying away from crowded places and gatherings and continuous disinfection,” said Dr. Farida Al Hosani, Official Spokesperson of the UAE’s health sector.
Citizens and residents wishing to travel have been advised to learn about the requirements and procedures of the visiting countries and adhere to them, to avoid any penalties for violations in these countries.