Dubai: Al Ansari Exchange has donated Dh10 million to Al Jalila Foundation to support the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital. The cancer facility will open towards the end of 2023 to help cancer patients in need.

Mohammad A. Al Ansari, chairman of Al Ansari Exchange, said: “We continue to support Al Jalila Foundation as part of our strategic direction and long-term partnerships to help our communities and society at large. We are proud to contribute to this project which we are confident will be of great benefit not just for the residents of the UAE but regionally as well.”

Tribute to late Shaikh Hamdan

He added: “[The hospital] is a well-fitting tribute to memorialise and build on the work of the late Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who will always be remembered for his humanitarian services that continue to touch millions of lives around the world.”

Dr Abdul Kareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Donor support is an integral part of our success in developing the Hamdan Bin Rashid Cancer Charity Hospital and we are grateful for donors like Al Ansari Exchange who are committed to helping us realise our vision.”

‘Beacon of hope’

Al Olama added: “Their contribution to the hospital will make a real difference in our community by providing quality cancer care to patients who would otherwise be unable to access treatment. The first comprehensive cancer charity hospital in Dubai will become a beacon of hope to patients and their families.”

Treating 30,000 patients