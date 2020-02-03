Thumbay University Hospital launched a 10-bed unit for nephrology and dialysis Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai:

Thumbay University Hospital, the largest private academic hospital in the Middle East, launched a 10 -bed unit for nephrology and dialysis on Monday which was inaugurated by Ahmed Mismar, Secretary General of Dubai Charity Association. The unit will be linked in future with the Centre for Nephrology’s renal transplant programme through dedicated transplant theatres.The hospital is offering specially discounted dialysis packages and free pick-up and drop-off services for dialysis patients in and around Ajman, on request, as part of an inaugural offer.

The hospital has launched a Holiday Dialysis package to enable tourists on vacation in UAE to be able to undergo dialysis with several free facilities.

Akbar Moideen Thumbay, vice-president of the group’s health care division, said: ”We are happy to launch Thumbay University Hospital’s Center for Nephrology and the Dialysis Unit. Thumbay Group’s Healthcare Division is committed to improving patient care and experience and we are confident that the new dialysis unit will enable UAE residents and medical tourists to avail outstanding dialysis services with the latest technology in a pleasant environment, with improved comfort and privacy.”

Dr Mohammad Faisal, COO of the hospital, said : “The Dialysis Unit has been developed taking into consideration that many patients require dialysis several times a week. By enabling patients to receive dialysis close to their community, in a spacious and comfortable environment, we hope to help them improve their quality of life. The Center for Nephrology plans to set up support groups for dialysis patients to bring them together so that they motivate each other and minimise anxieties and concerns.”