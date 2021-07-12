Image Credit: Supplied

Everyone knows how important a trusted recommendation from someone in the know can be. Like when a financial advisor tells you which retirement plan to get or a friend from another country tells you which restaurant serves the most authentic native food. That way, you know you are choosing the right option. Well, if you ask anyone in the world of rhinoplasty who they would want to perform their surgery, Dr Bashar Bizrah will likely be at the top of the list.

London- and Dubai-based Dr Bizrah is responsible for pioneering some of the most innovative techniques in rhinoplasty and as such is classified as one of the top 10 influential rhinoplasty surgeons in the world. Given how life-changing rhinoplasty, or nose reshaping, can be for patients, here is a closer look behind the scenes of Dr Bizrah’s work, his approach and the legacy he is building.

Not just another nose job

Rhinoplasty, or a nose job, as it is colloquially referred to, is one of the most delicate procedures that an ENT or plastic surgeon is required to perform. While the reasons behind the need for rhinoplasty surgery can vary, they are typically centred on rectifying a cosmetic issue or breathing impairment or both. Expert rhinoplasty surgeons must be adept at altering the nose to enhance facial harmony while also maintaining or improving breathing integrity in this vital area.

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

Dr Bizrah has developed a series of innovative surgical techniques to advance rhinoplasty procedures for the benefit of the patient. Given his expertise in both the internal and external structure of the nose, he is able to make incisions within the nostril in a closed rhinoplasty procedure that leaves minimal or no scarring. His lauded approach has also significantly reduced recovery times for patients and helped optimise overall results. That is why patients, including luminaries, dignitaries, royals and celebrities, continue to travel from all over the world to be treated by him in one of his groundbreaking clinics in London and Dubai.

Image Credit: Supplied

Image Credit: Supplied

The man behind the technique

Since graduating from Oxford University in 1989, Dr Bizrah has performed more than 38,000 rhinoplasty procedures spanning his 25-year career. He is a member of the American and European Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery, a fellow member of the Royal College of Surgeons in Edinburgh, and has been certified by The Royal College of Surgeons of England in Rhinoplasty and Facial Plastic Surgery.

Dr Bashar Bizrah, Rhinoplasty Surgeon Image Credit: Supplied

His experience and reputation have made him quite the celebrity in his field, noted for his appearances on UK and UAE television, as well as prominent speaking engagements at leading industry conferences.

New procedures

Throughout his career, Dr Bizrah has worked hard to develop new surgical techniques that have transformed the capabilities of the procedure, as well as the experience for patients. His work has been hugely influential in the advancement of the field including in the development of tip surgery, rib grafting and minimally invasive techniques that lead to more natural results with rapid, painless healing.

Never one to rest on his laurels, he also performs a series of age-busting treatments such as the SMAS Face and Neck Lift, which he has innovated to perform on three SMAS levels to obtain more impressive, lasting results. Dr Bizrah is one of the very few surgeons who performs a transconjunctival blepharoplasty where hidden incisions are made behind the eyelid to remove excess fat around the eye.

Image Credit: Supplied

A rhinoplasty legacy

As you would expect from a doctor so committed to excellence and patient experience, Dr Bizrah is equally dedicated to advancing the field of rhinoplasty as a whole and providing visionary inspiration and guidance for the surgeons of tomorrow. He authored the first surgical textbook in the Middle East on rhinoplasty and facial aesthetic surgery. Having been recognised by the American and European Academies as an excellent educational resource for facial plastic surgeons, it quickly sold out worldwide. So Dr Bizrah has now made it free online for anyone to access. He also founded the London Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery in 2016, which aims to “pass knowledge and surgical techniques on to keen cosmetic surgeons”.

Supplied

Through daily operative and teaching videos as well as monthly live webinars, surgeons from around the globe can get comprehensive guidance on how to improve their performance for their patients. Dr Bizrah also hosts a professional YouTube channel for surgical education with minute-by-minute operational videos. Each of the monthly webinars is broadcast live on Zoom and YouTube and is attended by hundreds of junior and senior surgeons across the world who want to learn about Dr Bizrah’s techniques in rhinoplasty and facial plastic surgery. The webinars often feature an expert panel of international speakers such as Professor Mauro Tarallo, renowned Consultant Plastic Surgeon from the University of Rome.