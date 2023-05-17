Hypertension or high blood pressure is a complex condition that can be influenced by multiple factors, including genetics, lifestyle, and comorbidities such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. A multidisciplinary approach will ensure that patients receive personalized treatment plans that address their unique needs and help them manage hypertension. Burjeel Medical City’s team of specialists offers a comprehensive, patient-centered approach that can help patients achieve optimal blood pressure control and reduce their risk of cardiovascular events and complications.

Getting a hypertension diagnosis

Hypertension is a common non-communicable disease that affects millions of people worldwide. It’s estimated that 1 in 5 adults has hypertension and that less than half the adults with hypertension are diagnosed and treated. Hypertension is defined as systolic blood pressure (the top number) greater than 140 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number) greater than 90 mm Hg on two separate occasions at least 6 hours apart. While hypertension can affect your entire body, it puts stress on the heart and the brain and may lead to complications such as heart attack or stroke. It is important to recognize the symptoms of hypertension and seek treatment early, as this will help prevent complications later. If a patient has high blood pressure, it’s crucial to work closely with the doctor to monitor the condition and provide any necessary treatments or interventions as needed.

Secondary hypertension is a condition in which high blood pressure is caused by an underlying medical condition or medication. Unlike primary hypertension, which is caused by lifestyle factors, secondary hypertension is the result of an identifiable and treatable root cause like obstructive sleep apnea, kidney disease, etc. Experts at Burjeel Medical City work closely to diagnose the underlying cause and provide a comprehensive treatment plan to the patient.

Hypertension and heart disease

One of the most significant implications of hypertension is its effect on heart disease. Hypertensive patients who have coronary artery disease (CAD) are more likely to have severe symptoms than those who do not have hypertension. In fact, hypertension is considered to be the most important modifiable risk factor for CAD. When blood pressure is consistently high, it can damage the arterial walls and increase the risk of developing conditions like stroke and Peripheral Arterial Disease. At Burjeel Medical City, a team of world-class cardiologists help patients monitor and manage hypertension to reduce the risk of developing heart disease.

The kidneys play a crucial role in regulating blood pressure, and when blood pressure remains high for a prolonged period, it can cause damage to the kidneys. Hypertension-related kidney disease may also be referred to as chronic renal insufficiency or chronic renal failure. Kidney disease typically progresses slowly until it reaches an advanced stage when symptoms appear, and the patient requires dialysis or transplantation surgery to live normally again. Burjeel Medical City has a highly skilled team of urologists and nephrologists, certified by Western Medical Boards, who provide world-class care for both acute and chronic kidney diseases. The hospital offers 24*7 hemodialysis and has a kidney transplantation center.

High blood pressure in women

Hypertension is a particularly important concern for women’s health. Women are more likely to develop high blood pressure at an earlier age than men. The team of experts at Burjeel Medical City offers a wide range of services, including regular health screenings, preventive care, and medical interventions, to treat hypertension in women. Hypertension is also one of the factors that lead to urinary incontinence, a condition that is more common in women than men. The hospital offers compassionate and advanced care to pregnant women with gestational hypertension, a condition that can cause serious complications for both mother and child. Burjeel Medical City’s Western-board certified gynecologists work to facilitate a safe and healthy pregnancy for the mother and baby.

High blood pressure and vascular disease

Hypertension and vascular disease are closely related. Hypertension not only damages the walls of the arteries but also causes plaque buildup in the arteries, leading to an increased risk of heart attacks or strokes. Burjeel Medical City’s state-of-the-art facilities allow them to provide specialized care to patients. Its wide range of diagnostic testing helps to accurately identify the underlying cause of vascular disease and prevent further complications. According to the patient’s condition, the experts offer treatment options including medication management, lifestyle modification and minimally invasive procedures like angiography and stenting.

Hypertension and diabetes are both serious conditions that can lead to heart disease and stroke. Hypertension is a risk factor for heart failure, kidney disease, and stroke and is also a common complication of diabetes. A multidisciplinary team of experienced healthcare professionals including endocrinologists work collaboratively to address each patient’s needs. They empower patients with the knowledge and tools necessary to manage their diabetes effectively. A host of services from blood glucose to blood pressure monitoring and medication management are offered at the hospital.

Hypertension in children

Due to the obesity epidemic, pediatric hypertension is also on the rise. In many cases, the extra weight seems to be the only cause of pediatric hypertension. Furthermore, being overweight can lead to other risk factors for heart disease, such as high cholesterol, diabetes, and left ventricular hypertrophy. Burjeel Medical City has leading pediatric experts who are highly skilled at managing hypertension in children. From lifestyle changes to medical interventions, the hospital offers multidisciplinary care for children who are suffering from hypertension and other comorbidities.

“We are well-equipped to identify and treat heart disease and other cardiac conditions brought about by hypertension. We often work with the primary care physician to develop a personalized plan to support and manage blood pressure and improve cardiovascular health.”



- Dr Ahmed Gaber, Specialist Cardiology

“Hypertension is one of the causes of kidney disease. The nephrology department at Burjeel Medical City develops a personalized treatment plan depending on each patient’s individual needs. From regular monitoring of kidney function to medication management and dialysis, we offer a wide range of services to help patients manage kidney disease.”

- Dr Venkat Sainaresh Vellanki, Director, Transplant Nephrology

“Metabolic syndrome in men caused by low testosterone can lead to hypertension and then difficulty to stabilize it. This can be managed by urology doctors. At Burjeel Medical City, specialists cooperate to ensure multidisciplinary care for our patients that can help them with good quality of life.”

- Dr Maciej Szwedowski, Consultant Urology & Uro-Oncology

“Vascular disease is a common complication of hypertension that can lead to serious health problems. At Burjeel Medical City, we take a comprehensive approach to hypertension management that includes a focus on vascular disease. Through early detection, patient education, and individualized treatments, we help patients manage the complications of vascular disease effectively.”

- Dr Prathap Chowdary Potula, Consultant Vascular Surgery

“At Burjeel Medical City, we are here to support you every step of the way on your weight loss journey. Losing just 5-10% of body weight can significantly lower blood pressure and reduce the risk of complications. So don’t hesitate to seek medical care for obesity and hypertension.”

- Dr Mohammad Fityan, HOD Weight Management Department, Consultant Internal Medicine and Obesity Medicine

“For patients who have tried and failed to lose weight through lifestyle changes, and for those who are burdened by metabolic diseases arising from obesity (like diabetes), weight loss surgery would be a viable option to regain their path to health. For patients with a BMI of 40 and above, or for those whose BMI is 35-39 (with co-morbidities), weight-loss surgery is highly indicated.”

- Dr Raad Usama Al Mehdi, Consultant and Head of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery

“At Burjeel Medical City, we have specialized women’s health and hypertension clinics that offer education and resources to help patients better manage their conditions. Collaborative work between the experts at these clinics ensures our patients receive the most effective care.”

- Dr Mayada Thamir Younis, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology