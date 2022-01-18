Dubai: Students, teachers and parents from five schools in the UAE donated their hair in a recently-concluded annual month-long campaign for Friends of Cancer Patients.

Launched in 2020, the campaign encourages women to donate hair in support of cancer patients and raise awareness. This year, the participating schools included The Grammar School, New Indian Model School, The Winchester School – Jebel Ali, Dubai Modern Education School and Salman Al Farsi School.

Rohit Jaiswal, COO, Dabur International, said: “We’re glad that the second edition of this campaign also received an enormous response as we received last year. It reinstates faith in our belief that to donate for a cause needs to start early and when young. Our tie-up with schools worked best as we connected with the younger generation directly to raise awareness and encouraged students to donate their hair for a noble cause.”

He added: “Students are the future and we feel that this legacy of giving will continue only when we imbibe these values and make them realise that there is no greater joy than bringing smiles on faces that fight all odds. We hope to play an instrumental role in making hair donation a yearly ritual in the region.”

‘More smiles amidst pain’

Karen Robinson, principal at New Indian Model School in Dubai, said: “With this association our aim is to teach our children to give and care selflessly. Cancer has over the decades become the most concerning and life-threatening disease. Lest we forget the physical pain and emotional trauma it brings along. If we make our children aware of its side effects and the difference they can make, there’ll be more smiles even amidst pain.”