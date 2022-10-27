Dubai: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT) region, has announced the 2022 edition of its annual Unity Run will be hosted on Saturday, November 19, at Dubai Design District.

The Emirates NBD Unity Run is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination and organised under the umbrella of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Community Sports Initiative.

Led by the banking group’s flagship advocacy platform #TogetherLimitless, the Emirates NBD Unity Run aims to promote diversity and the social inclusion of people of determination (people with disabilities) in the UAE. Over the years it has grown into an iconic popular run that is now the UAE’s leading event for people of determination. The Unity Run is open to children and adults of all abilities and ages and offers free entry to people of determination as well as their friends and family.

The event will include a three-kilometre fun walk as well as five-kilometre and ten- kilometre timed runs. Participants can choose to run, walk, use wheelchairs, or push strollers towards the finish line. There will be special spot prizes for the three kilometre walk and trophies for the top three rankings in the races with finisher certificates for all.

The Emirates NBD Unity Run supports two major UAE institutions for children and young people of determination; Al Noor Training Centre for Persons with Disabilities and Senses Residential and Day Care Centre, as well as Emirates Red Crescent.

Moadh Bukhash, Chief Marketing Officer, Emirates NBD Group said: “As part of our long-term commitment to the inclusion of people of determination, we are pleased to continue to support the Unity Run for the sixth year. We are delighted to enable this inclusive initiative that unites people across all walks of life in the UAE to come together and support a common cause.”