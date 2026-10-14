Sheikh Mansoor attends graduation of UAE Healthcare Leadership Development Programme for 100 Emirati Leaders

Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, attended the graduation ceremony for participants in the UAE Healthcare Leadership Development Programme for 100 Emirati Leaders, launched by American Hospital Dubai in partnership with Harvard Business Impact.

The programme aims to develop a new generation of Emirati leaders capable of advancing the healthcare sector and shaping its future in line with the highest international standards.

The ceremony was held as part of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Leadership Forum, the premier annual gathering dedicated to management and leadership. Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Centre for Leadership Development, the forum brought together 1,000 key leaders from Dubai’s government and private sectors to explore the future of management and leadership, promote best practices in both fields, and advance the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s global standing as a centre of excellence and innovation and maintain its leading position across all fields.

Developing national healthcare leadership

“The UAE Healthcare Leadership Development Programme for 100 Emirati Leaders reflects our commitment to translating the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership into meaningful action by investing in people and empowering national talent to lead vital sectors and shape the future,” said Sherif Beshara, CEO of Mohammed & Obaid Al Mulla Group and American Hospital Dubai. “The programme supports Dubai’s and the UAE’s vision of building a world-class healthcare system founded on knowledge, innovation and institutional excellence, while further strengthening their position as leading healthcare destinations.”

Beshara added: “Through our partnerships with renowned international institutions, we are developing Emirati leaders equipped with the strategic vision and expertise required to navigate the rapid transformation of the healthcare sector. Our aim is to empower them to drive the development of more efficient and sustainable models of care, strengthen the competitiveness of the healthcare system, and enhance its readiness to meet the evolving needs of society and future generations.”

International expertise and practical training

The programme combined academic training delivered in collaboration with Harvard Business Impact with hands-on training at specialised hospitals and clinics affiliated with American Hospital Dubai. An educational visit to Mayo Clinic in the US provided participants with insights into the latest international practices in healthcare leadership and management. Together, these experiences strengthened their capabilities and prepared them to assume key roles in leading and developing the UAE’s healthcare sector.

The programme reflects the UAE’s commitment to developing national talent and preparing a new generation of leaders capable of leading vital sectors and shaping their future. It also supports efforts to enhance the healthcare system’s readiness to keep pace with advances in medical science, technology and services.

The programme serves as a national model for advancing innovation and leadership in healthcare management, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global hub for talent development and a driving force in the transformation and advancement of the healthcare sector, in line with We the UAE 2031 and Dubai’s vision to develop a world-class healthcare sector.

The initiative also highlights the importance of partnerships between national institutions and international experts in developing human capital by combining academic training with practical experience and exposure to international best practices. This approach contributes to preparing qualified healthcare leaders capable of enhancing the efficiency of the healthcare system.