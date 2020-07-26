Image Credit: Supplied

What makes your gloves unique?

Fine Guard gloves are the only gloves that are clinically tested and proven to *kill 99.99 per cent of COVID-19 on contact. The gloves give the wearer protection from a range of bacteria, viruses and fungi. Another benefit is that the textile technology in the gloves is washable and reusable, offering a far more sustainable option than disposable gloves. In this time of heightened hygiene awareness, gloves are an increasingly important for providing protection and peace of mind to the wearer.

*by Aachen and Berlin Universities in Germany.

How would you describe Livinguard technology?

Livinguard, the advanced patented technology manufactured by the Swiss microbiology and material sciences company, effectively neutralises pathogens of all kinds upon contact, including Human coronavirus 229e and COVID-19. The technology is a chemical-free solution, neutralising bacteria and viruses at the molecular level by using charged ions to disrupt their atomic structure, effectively rendering them inactive. Livinguard is protected by more than a dozen patents; and more than 10 clinical studies have been performed by independent labs to assess its ability to neutralise pathogens.

What environmental attributes do your gloves have?

The Livinguard textile technology has a life of up to 50 washes, offering a preferable option to disposable gloves. As we manage the crisis today, it is important to focus on the post-corona world and consider the kind of world we are going to end up living in. Disposable gloves, much like disposable masks, are going to end up in a landfill potentially filled with hazardous pathogens. Reusable products are a much more environmentally friendly and a preferable alternative that will help us preserve our planet. Fine Guard gloves can still be repurposed for use in the garden or around the home even once the antiviral properties of the gloves have degraded.

James Michael Lafferty, C.E.O. of Fine Hygienic Holding Image Credit: Supplied

What makes your gloves comfortable in comparison to other products?

Much like our Fine Guard comfort masks, the Fine Guard Gloves are made of comfortable, soft material - carefully selected for prolonged use in hotter temperatures – they have been developed with the region’s climate in mind. They are breathable and reusable, and in terms of comfort, protection, and environmental responsibility, they are on another level to the surgical gloves or one-time disposable gloves picked up and immediately discarded during supermarket visits. The Livinguard textile technology also gives peace of mind compared to any other cloth gloves that a user may wear – they protect the user by providing continuous germ kill, neutralising any harmful viruses and bacteria that the user may come into contact with.

How do you think people’s approach to hygiene will evolve post COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has given us all a wake-up call in terms of hygiene. Masks and gloves have been compulsory in shopping malls, supermarkets and other social settings in the UAE, and we see these items becoming an indispensable piece of kit for all as we become accustomed to the ‘new normal’ of the near future. Fine Guard gloves will become invaluable as we safeguard our health in the workspace, and as we protect ourselves and our families and maintain hygiene when out and about in public spaces.