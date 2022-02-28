Image Credit: Supplied

Prime Medical Center at Al Barsha Heights delivers world-class expertise from among the best doctors in the neighbourhood. From consultation to treatment, teleconsultation and delivery of medications, it’s proven to be a premium, one-stop service provider.

Its proximity to Emaar Business Park Zone, Greens, and its short 500-meter distance from the Internet City metro station makes it an accessible medical centre to visit, meaning shorter waiting times when you arrive after scheduling an appointment. It’s now easier than ever before to book your appointment using one of your preferred channels such as WhatsApp (04 707 0999), website and PRIMEHEALTHME mobile app.

Diverse services

Apart from the state-of-the-art medical technology, the most striking feature of the clinic is the vast portfolio of medical services that it offers across departments ranging from paediatrics and orthopaedics to dermatology, ophthalmology, obstetrics and gynaecology, general practice, ENT, and many more. Equipped with a full-fledged lab, a radiology department, and cardio testing facility featuring the highly advanced Echo Test for quicker and accurate results, the clinic has some of the most experienced doctors who have globally proven expertise. Additionally, the branch is offering RT-PCR testing with the result available in 12 hours. More information is available on Primehealth.ae.

My Prime reward programme

It is a unique rewards programme that gives back up to 3 per cent on any transaction across Prime Health facilities. There’s no need to use cash or cards; you can pay using your points. For more info, visit Myprime.ae

Falak Tayyeb — Good things are on your way

Prime has introduced the chronic disease management programme — Falak Tayyeb — for remote monitoring of health anywhere, anytime. This helps you manage your health conditions effectively and achieve the desired treatment outcomes. It is ideal for patients who want to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol. For more details, email falaktayyeb@primehealth.ae .