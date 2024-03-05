In a significant step towards fostering environmental sustainability and community involvement, Prime Healthcare Group has unveiled the My Name..My Tree..My Prime initiative. This pioneering project aims to contribute to a healthier and safer environment in the UAE, aligning with the proclamation by President His Highness Shaikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, extending into 2024.

The initiative was launched at an event organised by Prime Healthcare Group, in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, Rashid Center for People of Determination and the patronage of Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It signifies a concerted effort to plant 600 neem and ghaf trees around Nad Al Sheba Lake 2, embodying a commitment to the nation's sustainability goals and the global 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

Eng. Othaibah AlQaydi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary, Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The Ministry always seeks to involve the community in efforts to preserve the environment and restore its relationship with Mother Nature, which represents the foundation of the state’s efforts in this field in order to create a healthy environment. The efforts also need to be sustainable for all members of society, so that they, in turn, contribute to the state’s fulfillment of its environmental and climate obligations, as raising community awareness represents a pillar for reaching this goal.”

Image Credit:

AlQaydi added: “The My Name..My Tree..My Prime initiative embodies our keenness to strengthen our partnership with all concerned parties in the country, including the private sector, to create a sustainable future in the Emirates. We are pleased with what we witnessed today in the participation of individuals and children of determination in the initiative. We extend our thanks to all those organising and participating in this important event.”

Dr Jamil Ahmed, Founder and Managing Director of Prime Healthcare Group, emphasised the initiative's alignment with the UAE's sustainability vision and its role in building upon the successes of 2023. He underscored the initiative's inclusivity, offering long-serving employees, patients, and children with disabilities the opportunity to plant trees in their names, thereby fostering a deeper connection with the environment and underscoring the group's commitment to its employees, patients, partners, and the planet.

Dr Tasneem Jamil, Deputy Managing Director at Prime Healthcare, added, “Through the My Name..My Tree..My Prime initiative, we're not just planting trees; we're sowing seeds of responsibility, care, and hope for the future. Each tree stands as a living testament to our commitment to the environment and our community. It's a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility to nurture and protect our planet for generations to come.”

The initiative also featured the participation of over 25 children from the Rashid Center for People of Determination, each planting a tree to symbolise resilience, hope, and a shared commitment to sustainability.

Mariam Othman, Director of the Rashid Centre for People of Determination, expressed profound gratitude towards Prime Healthcare Group for their partnership: “Rashid Centre for People of Determination extends heartfelt gratitude to Prime Healthcare Group for nurturing a profound partnership. Together, we've planted not just trees, but dreams, laughter, and a brighter future. Each tree, carefully placed by the hands of our incredible children, symbolises resilience and hope. It's more than a gesture; it's a testament to unity, inclusion, and a sustainable legacy we're building together."