Sharjah, February 24, 2019 The Pink Caravan Ride has delivered 1,750 free check-ups and breast screenings leading to and during the inaugural day of their ninth annual edition, which seeks to heighten community awareness about the importance of early detection and the role regular screenings plays in ensuring the same. PHOTO:Pink Caravan Image Credit:

