Sharjah: More than 1,750 free check-ups and breast screenings were carried out as the ninth edition Pink Caravan marches ahead across the emirates.
The caravan began from Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club on Saturday morning and after cantering through Ajman on Sunday is headed to Dubai for a two kilometre ride in Dubai on Monday.
Led by 15 male and female volunteer riders, who covered 37 kilometres across the emirate of Sharjah on Saturday, the seven day journey which aims to create greater awareness about cancer prevention and early detection, ends on March 2.
Dedicating a day each for every emirate, the annual campaign has so far provided free treatment to 5,000 cancer patients apart from reached out to more than 56,000 UAE citizens and residents.
Free medical examinations were offered at medical clinics in four main locations across Sharjah, including Sahara Centre, Mega Mall, Sharjah National Park, and Souq Al Jubail — exclusively for men. Additionally, the fixed clinics in the seven emirates simultaneously offered their services.
Among the 1,750 people consulted were 166 men and 1,584 women, of which 460 people were referred for mammogram, and 137 for ultrasound. The seven fixed clinics and other mobile clinics began receiving visitors two days ahead of the PCR’s start.
Badr Al Juaidi, Manager of the Pink Caravan Ride, said: “The PCR’s ninth edition set off from Sharjah to continue the journey of awareness and hope in its fight against breast cancer, which began in 2011 through the promotion of awareness messages and providing free detection examinations to all community segments. On its first day, the ride saw an impressive public interaction. The clinics also received an impressive turnout.”
The caravan will be heading to Dubai on Monday. The equestrians will ride for two kilometres within Dubai Design District (D3), which will host a series of entertainment and awareness events from 10am to 8pm. PCR will also organise the famous Pink Regatta awareness sail in collaboration with Nakheel, which will bring together breast cancer survivors to talk about their journey tackling and successfully overcoming the disease.
The mobile clinic locations on Dubai day include, Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, Indian International School, D3 and Emirates Transport. These clinics will receive both men and women, while the fixed clinic will be stationed at the Mall of the Emirates.