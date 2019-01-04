Students who want to work can attend part-time job and paid internship interviews, which are advertised on university websites and other portals. Once selected, they need to provide the employer with a no-objection certificate from parents as well as the university they are enrolled at, along with a copy of their Emirates ID. The company then applies for a temporary work permit for the candidate from the Ministry of Labour. The gesture has been welcomed by students. It is more than a year since students have learnt to stand on their own two feet and juggle jobs with course work. Gulf News spoke to four students across universities in Dubai to see how this has impacted their lives.