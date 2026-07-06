NMC ProVita is first Long-Term Care facility in UAE and GCC to earn ANCC Pathway to Excellence with Distinction

NMC ProVita International Medical Center has achieved the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Long-Term Care designation with Distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), recognising the organisation’s commitment to nursing excellence, workforce empowerment, quality care and a positive practice environment.

This milestone establishes NMC ProVita as the first Long-Term Care facility in the UAE and the GCC to achieve the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Long-Term Care designation, and the first international Long-Term Care organisation outside the United States to receive the designation with Distinction.

The ANCC Pathway to Excellence Programme is an internationally recognised credential that highlights healthcare organisations committed to creating environments where nurses are valued, supported and empowered to contribute to decision-making and patient care. The designation reflects excellence across key domains including leadership, shared decision-making, safety, quality, staff well-being and professional development. Organisations receiving the Distinction designation demonstrate exceptional performance and engagement beyond the rigorous standards required for Pathway designation.

For NMC ProVita, this achievement reflects years of dedication to fostering a culture where nurses and healthcare professionals are encouraged to lead, innovate, collaborate and continuously improve the care experience for patients and families. The recognition highlights the organisation’s commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel respected, heard and supported in their professional growth while delivering compassionate, patient-centred care.