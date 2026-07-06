NMC ProVita is first Long-Term Care facility in UAE and GCC to earn ANCC Pathway to Excellence with Distinction

UAE long-term care pioneer recognised for nursing excellence and workforce empowerment
NMC ProVita International Medical Center has achieved the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Long-Term Care designation with Distinction from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), recognising the organisation’s commitment to nursing excellence, workforce empowerment, quality care and a positive practice environment.
This milestone establishes NMC ProVita as the first Long-Term Care facility in the UAE and the GCC to achieve the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Long-Term Care designation, and the first international Long-Term Care organisation outside the United States to receive the designation with Distinction.
The ANCC Pathway to Excellence Programme is an internationally recognised credential that highlights healthcare organisations committed to creating environments where nurses are valued, supported and empowered to contribute to decision-making and patient care. The designation reflects excellence across key domains including leadership, shared decision-making, safety, quality, staff well-being and professional development. Organisations receiving the Distinction designation demonstrate exceptional performance and engagement beyond the rigorous standards required for Pathway designation.
For NMC ProVita, this achievement reflects years of dedication to fostering a culture where nurses and healthcare professionals are encouraged to lead, innovate, collaborate and continuously improve the care experience for patients and families. The recognition highlights the organisation’s commitment to creating a workplace where employees feel respected, heard and supported in their professional growth while delivering compassionate, patient-centred care.
As a leading provider of long-term care, rehabilitation and specialised healthcare services in the UAE, NMC ProVita has consistently prioritised clinical excellence alongside workforce well-being. Through shared governance structures, leadership engagement, quality improvement initiatives and professional development opportunities, the organisation has built a culture that empowers healthcare professionals to actively contribute to organisational success and improved patient outcomes.
“This achievement is a reflection not only of our commitment to excellence, but of our commitment to our people,” said Silja Rachel Philip, Hospital Director of NMC ProVita International Medical Center. “At NMC ProVita, we believe that excellence should never be an outcome alone; it must be a culture, embedded in every interaction, every decision and every act of care. Receiving the ANCC Pathway to Excellence Long-Term Care designation with Distinction affirms the environment we have worked together to build, one where our people are empowered, supported and inspired to deliver the highest standards of compassionate care every day.”
The achievement further reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a regional and international leader in healthcare quality, nursing excellence and workforce development. By cultivating environments where healthcare professionals can thrive, organisations such as NMC ProVita contribute to improved patient outcomes, enhanced staff satisfaction and the delivery of sustainable, high-quality healthcare services.
This recognition belongs to every member of the NMC ProVita team, from nurses and therapists to physicians, caregivers, support services and leaders, whose dedication and collaboration have helped create a culture of excellence. While the designation marks a significant milestone in the organisation’s journey, it also represents a continued commitment to advancing innovation, empowerment and exceptional care for patients and families across the UAE.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.