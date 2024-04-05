To mark World Health Day, NMC Healthcare, one of the largest private healthcare networks in the UAE, is offering free health checks to UAE residents on April 7 at select malls and community shopping centres across the country.

The free health checks are part of NMC’s commitment to making quality care accessible to the UAE community and reflects the 2024 World Health Day theme of My Health, My Right, set by the World Health Organisation to champion the right of people everywhere to have access to quality health services.

UAE residents can visit the NMC kiosks at select malls and shopping centres during designated hours to receive a basic health screening, which includes tests for blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, as well as BMI measurements. No appointments are necessary.

“At NMC Healthcare, we believe that prevention is a cornerstone of good health,” said David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare. “We welcome the UAE community to join us on World Health Day at convenient locations across the country to take a proactive approach to their well-being and help prevent health concerns before they start.”