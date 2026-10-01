NMC Healthcare marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with special discounts and free consultations

Breast cancer continues to be one of the most pressing health concerns for women worldwide, with studies showing that one in eight women may face the risk of developing the disease during their lifetime. While these numbers are concerning, there is hope – early detection through regular screening remains one of the most effective ways to fight breast cancer.

Special discounts

As part of its commitment to advancing community health and raising awareness, NMC Healthcare is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October with a special initiative offering women across the UAE. It is offering 50 per cent discount on all mammogram screenings; 50 per cent discount on ultrasound screening (at NMC Royal Medical Centre, The Palm only); and free consultations with specialist doctors throughout the month.

This campaign is designed to encourage women to prioritise their breast health and make screenings part of their regular wellness routine. The complimentary consultations provide an opportunity for women to speak directly with experienced specialists, discuss personal concerns, and gain valuable insights into preventive measures and lifestyle choices that can reduce risks.

Making screenings accessible

“Raising awareness about breast health is a responsibility we take very seriously at NMC,” said Dr Zaka ullah Khan, Group Chief Clinical Officer, NMC Healthcare. “By making screenings more accessible and offering free consultations, we hope to empower women to take proactive steps towards protecting their health.”

With state-of-the-art facilities and a trusted team of healthcare professionals across the UAE, NMC Healthcare is committed to ensuring every woman has the support, knowledge, and access to care she needs.

This October, NMC encourages all women to take the step towards prevention, because health and peace of mind matter most.