“I had my first breast cancer case in 1999 and I detected it myself and even the second time around I began suspecting something so I approached a doctor who directed me to the Pink Caravan. In both cases, I believe early detection was the key in getting timely treatment. As a woman one has to be conscious of changes in your body and there should not be any delay in getting yourself screened if you notice anything unusual,” said Mohammad, speaking to Gulf News following the launch of the ninth edition of Pink Caravan at the Sharjah Equestrian and Racing Club.