Momcozy partners with EGOS 2026 to elevate maternal care

Supports dialogue on women’s health through science and its Mom, and More vision
Momcozy, a global maternal and baby care brand, was the sponsor of the first Annual Congress of the Emirates Gynaecology & Obstetrics Society (EGOS) 2026, held in Dubai from September 18-20. Organised by the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society under the Emirates Medical Association and supported by Emirates Health Services (EHS), the conference took place under the chairmanship of Sheikha Dr Alia Humaid AlQassimi, President of the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society.
EGOS 2026 gathered leading specialists and consultants from the UAE and worldwide to exchange insights on vital topics, including maternal-foetal medicine, high-risk pregnancy, and overall women's health. Momcozy’s participation reflects its commitment to listening to maternal-health perspectives and supporting conversations about the everyday needs of mothers and families.
The event coincided with Momcozy’s September Brand Day campaign, Mom, and More.
"We are deeply honoured to support this prestigious medical congress," said Shayne He, Regional Director at Momcozy. "During our Brand Day celebrations, we want to reinforce our belief in Mom, and More. Maternal care extends far beyond the clinical setting into every moment of a mother's daily life. We aim to serve as a reliable bridge between professional healthcare guidance and everyday home routines, supporting mothers as they navigate motherhood alongside the many parts of life that matter to them.”
The campaign celebrates the many ways women continue to grow, explore and pursue what matters to them alongside motherhood. It reflects the idea that motherhood is part of a woman's continued growth and everything she is becoming.
Guided by its founding philosophy, Made for moms, Momcozy creates practical maternal and baby care solutions designed around the everyday realities of pregnancy, postpartum and parenting, empowering mothers to feel comfortable, confident, and supported as they embrace every facet of who they are.
Physical discomfort, feeding hurdles, and the seamless balancing of daily routines remain very real challenges that can create anxiety and impact a mother's feeding choices. Momcozy addresses these real-world challenges by designing thoughtful products and routines that support everyday routines at home, giving mothers time and peace of mind back. It offers:
Pregnancy and postpartum support through products and resources designed to support comfort and gentle movement throughout changing routines
Everyday postpartum support through practical products designed to help families navigate early routines at home
And thoughtful lactation support through products designed around comfort, discretion and flexibility during feeding routines.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.