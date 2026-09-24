Momcozy partners with EGOS 2026 to elevate maternal care

Momcozy, a global maternal and baby care brand, was the sponsor of the first Annual Congress of the Emirates Gynaecology & Obstetrics Society (EGOS) 2026, held in Dubai from September 18-20. Organised by the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society under the Emirates Medical Association and supported by Emirates Health Services (EHS), the conference took place under the chairmanship of Sheikha Dr Alia Humaid AlQassimi, President of the Emirates Obstetrics and Gynaecology Society.

Supporting dialogue on women’s health

EGOS 2026 gathered leading specialists and consultants from the UAE and worldwide to exchange insights on vital topics, including maternal-foetal medicine, high-risk pregnancy, and overall women's health. Momcozy’s participation reflects its commitment to listening to maternal-health perspectives and supporting conversations about the everyday needs of mothers and families.

The event coincided with Momcozy’s September Brand Day campaign, Mom, and More.

"We are deeply honoured to support this prestigious medical congress," said Shayne He, Regional Director at Momcozy. "During our Brand Day celebrations, we want to reinforce our belief in Mom, and More. Maternal care extends far beyond the clinical setting into every moment of a mother's daily life. We aim to serve as a reliable bridge between professional healthcare guidance and everyday home routines, supporting mothers as they navigate motherhood alongside the many parts of life that matter to them.”