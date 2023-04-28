If you, or a loved one, have been diagnosed with cancer, finding the right treatment centre can make all the difference in your journey towards healing. The Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital and the Oncology department at Mediclinic Al Noor Hospital will support you during these difficult times and help you on the road to recovery.
The Comprehensive Cancer Centre offers a wide range of services to meet the needs of cancer patients at every stage of the process. Its team of experts includes medical oncologists, specialised surgeons, haematologists, and specialists in nuclear medicine and radiotherapy. Whether chemotherapy, radiation therapy or surgery is required, the centre’s specialists strive to provide the highest quality care possible using advanced technologies and techniques to ensure the most effective treatment.
A tumour board, comprising specialists from various medical disciplines, comes together regularly to review information and share knowledge and thoughts on the condition and its management to create a personalised treatment plan for every patient.
As cancer treatment can be stressful and overwhelming, the centre offers a range of support services to help each individual cope with the challenges of the disease. Services include psychological support, dietician, breast care nurse, support group and chemo buddies.
