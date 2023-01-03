Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has become the first hospital in the MENA region to offer iTind – an advanced and minimally invasive procedure for the enlarged prostate.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH, is a noncancerous enlargement of the prostate gland, and the most common benign tumor found in men. This causes the prostate to press against the urethra, causing chronic and sometimes troublesome lower urinary tract symptoms that can severely affect your quality of life. If a man has been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate due to BPH, it is important to be monitored by a urologist. If left untreated, BPH can affect erectile function and libido and can lead to urinary tract infections (UTI), stones in the bladder and kidney damage.

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Dr. Salam Alhasani, Consultant Urologist at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, is one of the first urologists not only in the UAE but in the entire MENA region, to offer iTind for the treatment of an enlarged prostate to his patients. Three of his carefully selected patients have already had procedures completed.

Dr. Alhasani added: “For decades, the main challenge in the treatment of prostate enlargement is finding an ideal therapy that achieves proper relief of bladder obstruction without having an impact on male performance. To reach the main goal of medicine, namely improving the quality of life, iTind is a great example of that goal that alleviates patient urinary problems without interfering with manhood.”

The iTind is a temporarily implanted device which delivers rapid and effective relief from BPH symptoms through minimally invasive treatment. The iTind device is inserted into the prostatic urethra via a cystoscope during the 15-minute-long procedure under anaesthesia. Once in place, the mind expands and exerts continuous pressure on the prostatic urethra and the bladder neck at the 5, 7 and 12 o’clock positions. Then it remodels the tissue by creating three deep longitudinal channels. These three channels then allow urine to flow better. Patients can return home and after the implantation period of 5-7 days, the device is completely removed.

One of the patients that were eligible for the procedure was Abbas Khelkhali.

“I was suffering from poor urine flow for almost all my life. When Dr. Salam thoroughly explained and recommended the iTind procedure, I agreed immediately. Knowing Dr. Salam’s expertise, I knew I was in good hands. After one week of the procedure, I noticed a significant improvement in urine flow, and the test at the clinic showed that the flow was enhanced by a good measure. “

Mediclinic Welcare Hospital has been one of the strongest pillars of private healthcare in the UAE since 1998, and next year the hospital will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. During these 25 years, they have always strived towards offering new technology innovations that can offer patients new and effective treatment options.