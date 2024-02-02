Mediclinic Middle East highlighted Mediclinic City Hospital’s achievements in kidney transplantation at the Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress 2024, held at Conrad Hotel, Dubai from January 27-30. The congress brought together experts in transplant surgery from across the globe to debate the latest advances in this specialised area of medicine and raise awareness of the UAE’s national programme for organ donation, Hayat. Dr Waldo Concepcion, Consultant Transplant Surgeon, and Dr Farhad Janahi, Consultant Urologist, presented the achievements of Mediclinic City Hospital, which is one of the UAE’s leading centres for kidney transplantation.
The transplant centre at Mediclinic City Hospital enjoys a strong and supportive partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid University (MBRU) and Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital. The teams together play a significant role in propelling transplant to the forefront of healthcare, in the process helping to raise awareness of the nation's laws on organ donation and transplant and making the service available to UAE citizens and residents.
The unit at Mediclinic City Hospital offers patients suffering from end stage renal disease an alternative to dialysis, which in turn provides them with a better quality of life. Both deceased donor and live donor transplants are performed at the unit, offering families the opportunity to explore the option of being a live kidney donor. The transplant team provides quality, comprehensive and multidisciplinary care for potential transplant recipients and donors, from initial consultation through to the realisation of donation or transplant, and beyond.
“I am delighted to represent Mediclinic at this important event to showcase the importance of organ transplantation and shine a light on the progress the UAE has made in this area over the past few years,” said Dr Concepcion. “It is my privilege to have been a part of this journey.”
Mediclinic Middle East was a silver sponsor of The Organ Donation and Transplantation Congress 2024.
“The work we do would not be possible without those who have selflessly consented to become an organ donor, either as a living donor for a family member in need, or as a deceased donor,” added Dr Janahi. “I urge everyone to consider organ donation, as you have the power to save countless lives. Make sure you register with the Hayat organ donation programme.”
To learn more about the transplant centre at Mediclinic City Hospital, visit Mediclinic.ae