Mediclinic Perform, a leading provider of world-class sports medicine and rehabilitation services in Dubai, has announced a strategic partnership with the Dubai Affiliated School Sports Association (DASSA). This partnership aims to elevate sports and wellness initiatives in the region, promoting health and fitness among students and the broader community.

DASSA, the largest and longest-running school sports association in the UAE since its formation in 2008, has been actively promoting sport in the region, giving students access to a wide range of athletic activities. Fully inclusive and open to all schools in Dubai, the DASSA leagues and competitions provide students of all ages and abilities with the opportunity to represent their school and showcase their talents in a structured and safe sporting environment.

DASSA comprises 85 schools in Dubai, facilitating over 15,000 fixtures each year, in which more than 40,000 students compete across 18 sports. By tapping into the expertise and experience that exists within its member schools, DASSA has consistently provided an outstanding and professional environment for students.

Mediclinic Perform's state-of-the-art Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation Centre, located at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing sports healthcare in Dubai. This groundbreaking facility, staffed by world-class sports doctors and sports rehabilitation specialists including physiotherapists, sports therapists and sports podiatrists, offers advanced treatment for sports injuries, musculoskeletal complaints, and performance optimisation. The centre features cutting-edge technology, including a gait analysis lab, force plates, Vo2 Max testing, alter gravity treadmill and functional screening.

“We are delighted to partner with DASSA as we firmly believe that the school-going athletes of today are our future Olympic athletes of tomorrow and deserve to be treated like professionals,” said Dr Alan Kourie, Sports Medicine and Head of Mediclinic Perform. “We strive not only to fix injuries and pain by accurately diagnosing the problem and implementing a targeted treatment plan so that they can return to their beloved sport as soon as possible but also to assist with the prevention of injuries in the first place as well as strategies to make them fitter, faster and stronger.”

David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said that the hospital was thrilled to be partnering with DASSA and its ever-growing community of schools in Dubai. "We believe that by combining our expertise and resources, we can make a significant impact and educate young athletes on the importance of health and wellbeing for maintaining an active lifestyle. Together, we aim to empower Dubai’s students to achieve their full potential."

Caroline Rothwell, Primary Chair of DASSA added, “This is a really exciting partnership, and represents a significant step towards enhancing the sporting culture here in Dubai. We are excited to collaborate with Mediclinic Perform, a leader in sports medicine and rehabilitation, and look forward to the positive impact this will have on our member schools and the youth sports community in Dubai.”