In affiliation with the Comprehensive Cancer Centre at Mediclinic City Hospital and Mediclinic Middle East’s sister division in Switzerland, Klinik Hirslanden, Mediclinic Parkview’s state-of-the-art oncology unit will offer patients on the south side of Dubai surgical, chemotherapy and immunotherapy cancer treatments, all within a calm, comfortable and convenient setting.
The newly designed and spacious private rooms offer patients privacy as they access the latest evidence-based cancer care from its internationally recognised team of experts.
“As part of our Dubai-wide comprehensive cancer strategy, Mediclinic City Hospital’s respected medical oncologists, haematologist and radiation oncologist will now also be available at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital,” said David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. “The multidisciplinary team will also include Mediclinic Parkview Hospital’s surgeons who specialise in breast, gynaecology, gastrointestinal, urology, neurosurgical, head and neck interventions. All radiation oncology treatments will remain at Mediclinic City Hospital’s Comprehensive Cancer Centre.
“What makes this unit unique is our highly specialised staffing, state-of-the-art equipment and the combined expertise of our 12-organ specific multidisciplinary teams that tailor customised plans based on the medical need of the patient.”
Dr Albert Oliver, Medical Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says, “We are excited to be able to provide these comprehensive cancer services across Dubai, and we believe that the opening of this new unit represents a major milestone in our commitment to delivering the best available care to our patients and their families, wherever they are located.”