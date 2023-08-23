Mediclinic Parkview Hospital in Dubai is proud to share that it has become the first hospital in the UAE to offer Tofersen, a revolutionary therapy for an ultra-rare subset of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), Superoxide Dismutase 1 (SOD1) gene mutation-mediated ALS.
Dr Fatmah Al Zahmi, Consultant Neurologist at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Dubai, explains, “ALS is a debilitating neurodegenerative disease that affects thousands of individuals worldwide. SOD1 mutations account for approximately 20 per cent of all familial ALS cases and 2 per cent of all ALS cases.
"This medication is designed to bind to SOD1 mRNA, effectively reducing the production of toxic SOD1 protein in motor neurons. By addressing the underlying cause of ALS in this subset. We aim to slow down the progression of the disease and offer new hope to patients, particularly those with familial ALS.”
“The therapy received FDA approval for the treatment of ALS secondary to SOD1 mutation on April 25, 2023, and was administered on August 17, 2023 for the first time in UAE at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital,” says Dr Mohammed Sallam, Pharmacy Manager at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital. “This approval marks a significant breakthrough in ALS treatment and underscores our commitment to bringing cutting-edge treatments to our patients.”
Dr Sallam adds that the achievement would not have been possible without the unwavering dedication and unique expertise of the team, led by Dr Fatmah Al Zahmi. “Her relentless efforts to understand the underlying cause of ALS in her young patient and explore the most up-to-date treatments have resulted in timely access to this recently FDA-approved breakthrough therapy,” says Dr Salam. “Dr Fatmah emphasises that her patients shall always receive the highest standard of care available in the most reputable hospitals worldwide.”
David Jelley, Hospital Director at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, says, “We’re proud to support such significant advancements in the UAE’s healthcare field and this represents a milestone in neurological care in the country. Thanks to the determination of the Mediclinic Parkview Hospital team, we are thrilled to introduce early access to a breakthrough therapy for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), reaffirming our dedication to providing innovative treatments that enhance the quality of life for our patients. Within the framework of Mediclinic Middle East, Mediclinic Parkview Hospital remains resolutely dedicated to advancing the frontiers of medical innovation and providing exceptional patient care.”