Four Mediclinic facilities in Dubai (Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, Mediclinic City Hospital, Mediclinic Welcare Hospital and Mediclinic Dubai Mall) have received accreditation from the European Association for the Study of Obesity (EASO) as a Collaborating Centre for Obesity Management (COM).

Under the EASO COM scheme, obesity management centres are accredited against a set of carefully developed criteria and in accordance with accepted European and academic guidelines by the EASO Obesity Management Task Force.

This accreditation recognises the quality of the ethical, evidence-based weight reduction programme offered by Mediclinic in Dubai, which is delivered in accordance with recognised international standards of patient care.

The UAE is one of six Middle Eastern countries with the highest rates of being overweight or obese. Mediclinic in Dubai, through the four facilities which achieved accreditation, offers comprehensive medical and surgical services for the treatment of adults with obesity with the aim of improving health through weight management. Its multi-disciplinary team comprises a consultant endocrinologist, consultant bariatric surgeons, bariatric coordinator, gastroenterologist, bariatric dieticians, anaesthetists, psychologists, and exercise therapists.

The multi-disciplinary team reviews all weight reduction cases and decisions are made in the patient’s best interest as per recognised international standards. Its team members are readily accessible to provide advice and run a monthly patient support group. Its service is fully compliant with the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery guidelines.

“Accreditation by EASO for these four Mediclinic facilities in Dubai is an exceptional achievement for the whole multidisciplinary obesity management team and is testament to the depth of our service ethos, our ability to work together for the good of the patient, and the overall quality of care we give to patients who want to improve their health by losing weight and maintaining that weight loss,” says Dr Rahila Bhatti, Consultant Endocrinologist at Mediclinic City Hospital.

Dr Johan Snygg, Medical Director at Mediclinic Welcare Hospital, adds: “I am very proud of how Mediclinic in Dubai has taken weight reduction management to the next level by becoming the first EASO accredited COM in the UAE. The standardisation of care this accreditation brings will ensure that all Mediclinic facilities in Dubai deliver the highest quality of personalised service delivery for each and every patient by offering a full range of treatment modalities coordinated by our multidisciplinary team.”

Mona Joumaa, Clinical Dietician and Weight Reduction Coordinator at Mediclinic Parkview Hospital, said: “Our aim is to promote obesity-related knowledge and awareness among the public and empower our patients to make healthy lifestyle changes, while implementing state-of-the-art evidence- based care.”