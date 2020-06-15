The da Vinci system has an ergonomically designed console where the surgeon sits while operating Image Credit: Supplied

Highlights Establishment of Mediclinic City Hospital’s robotic programme is consistent with UAE government’s innovation agenda and will further strengthen Mediclinic Middle East’s academic partnerships by providing new surgical training opportunities.

Mediclinic Middle East announces that it has implemented robotic surgery at Mediclinic City Hospital using the da Vinci Xi HD 4 arm robotic system, one of the most sophisticated laparoscopic surgical technologies available. This programme will complement and enhance its current comprehensive general surgery and laparoscopic surgery services, and will offer the service to patients from across the UAE and the wider MENA region.

What is Da Vinci robotic surgery?

This is a state-of-the-art surgical procedure in which the conventional laparoscopic technique is combined with high precision robotic technology using four robotic arms which are expertly commanded by the surgeon from the surgical console using a 3D high-definition view of the surgical area.

Articulated instruments allow the same movement capacity as the human wrist and the tremor filter eliminates any small uncontrollable movement in the surgeon's hands. Minimally invasive surgery with da Vinci is widely used in urology and gynaecology procedures, and in several other procedures, too.

Globally, Mediclinic already has extensive experience in robotic surgery using the da Vinci robotic system, with the technology in place since 2005 in Hirslanden, Mediclinic Middle East’s sister division in Switzerland, where they have carried out over 1,000 da Vinci interventions, and in Mediclinic Southern Africa since 2014.

Robotics in UAE healthcare

Mediclinic City Hospital was selected as the hub for Mediclinic Middle East’s robotic programme because it is already a market leader in the provision of advanced laparoscopic surgery across a number of specialities, and the introduction of robotics is a natural and logical fit with the existing clinical capabilities of the hospital, specifically in general surgery, gynaecology and urology.

The da Vinci system provides minimally invasive surgery across different specialities such as general surgery, gynaecology, urology, paediatrics and thoracic Image Credit: Supplied

As a leading tertiary care facility, it has an established programme infrastructure to support a surgical robot and has recruited a cohort of consultants, unmatched by any other hospital in the UAE in the scope of their training and experience in performing robotic surgery.

Mediclinic City Hospital was also the first hospital in the UAE to offer robotic-assisted total/partial knee replacement surgery and has quickly built a strong reputation in this area, demonstrating the ability of the hospital to adopt new technologies and deliver measurable benefits.

The implementation of the robotic programme will support the goal of Mediclinic City Hospital to be recognised as a centre of excellence for minimally invasive surgery.

“With the purchase of da Vinci Xi, Mediclinic City Hospital will provide state-of-the-art minimally invasive surgery across different specialities such as general surgery, gynaecology, urology, paediatrics and thoracic,” says Dr. Roger Gergy, Consultant General Surgeon at Mediclinic City Hospital.

da Vinci is a state-of-the-art surgical system where the conventional laparoscopic technique is combined with high precision robotic technology Image Credit: Supplied

“The launch of the Mediclinic Middle East's robotic surgery programme in Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) strengthens the innovative, specialised services offered in the free zone," says Jamal Abdulsalam, CEO, Dubai Healthcare City Authority, adding, "Mediclinic City Hospital has over the years brought advanced treatments across various specialities. We at DHCC along with our clinical partners are proud to contribute to the country’s position as one of the leading healthcare markets in the Middle East.”

The benefits of robotic surgery include less post-operative discomfort, smaller incisions with less damaged tissue, fewer scars and lower risk of bleeding and infections. The patient is able to return to their daily activities quickly and safely, with a shorter hospital stay and recovery time.