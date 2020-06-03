Strict precautions are in place throughout the hospital Image Credit: Supplied

Mediclinic City Hospital, one of Mediclinic Middle East’s seven hospitals in the UAE, is now no longer admitting Covid-19 patients and has transferred all existing Covid-19 inpatients to other facilities. Whilst the stringent safety precautions in place at the hospital mean that the risk of transmission of Covid-19 between patients is extremely minimal, as an advanced tertiary level facility providing care for particularly vulnerable patients such as cancer sufferers and transplant patients, this decision was made to give patients such as these complete peace of mind.

Although Covid-19 may still be identified in patients who visit the emergency or outpatient departments, these patients will be triaged, isolated and immediately transferred to other units. The emergency department has two separate pathways, one for patients with respiratory symptoms and a second for trauma and other emergency cases.

Strict precautions are in place throughout the hospital including spacing of appointments to allow for consultation room sanitisation. Social distancing measures are in place in all areas including waiting rooms and elevators. Temperature checks are conducted at points of entrance for all staff, patients and visitors. Besides, hand sanitiser will be available at every point of the hospital, and all staff and patients will have appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).

Mediclinic City Hospital looks forward to providing a full spectrum of clinical services to its patients in a hygienic and completely safe environment.