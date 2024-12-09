In a landmark procedure, a 29-year-old patient suffering from symptomatic ulcerative colitis (UC) has undergone a successful laparoscopic restorative proctectomy and J-pouch surgery at Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital in Abu Dhabi. The surgery, performed by Dr Sara Al Bastaki, Consultant General and Gastrointestinal Surgeon, and Dr Fadel Shabeeb, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon, represents a major advancement in the treatment of UC.

The patient, who had been struggling with frequent diarrhoea, abdominal pain and significant weight loss despite being on high doses of biologics, was referred to the surgical team after his symptoms could no longer be managed with medication. "His GI doctor informed me that despite optimum doses of biologics, the patient’s symptoms remained uncontrolled, and surgery was necessary,” says Dr Al Bastaki. “In cases like this, surgery is often the best option, especially as UC increases the risk of colorectal cancer every decade after diagnosis."

Surgical procedure

The surgery was carried out after the patient was stabilised, with preparations including albumin boosting and maintaining haemoglobin levels above 10, crucial for major surgeries like this. Under general anaesthesia, the surgery took a total of eight hours, including preparation time, and six hours in the operating theatre.

Performed through a minimally invasive laparoscopic technique, the surgery involved removing the entire colon and rectum and creating a J-shaped pouch from the small intestine to serve as a reservoir, replacing the resected rectum. A temporary ileostomy was also set up to protect the anastomosis, the connection between the small bowel and the anus, allowing healing to occur before final closure six weeks later.

Dr Shabeeb explained the complexity of the procedure: "This kind of surgery is considered one of the most major in colorectal surgery. Only specialised centres around the world carry out these procedures due to their complexity and the high level of expertise required."

Post-operative care and recovery

The patient was discharged five days after the initial surgery and three days after the reversal of the ileostomy. In terms of recovery, he has made significant progress. "He is being closely monitored by both Dr Shabeeb and me, along with his GI doctor, and will require regular follow-ups, including pouchoscopy surveillance over the next six months to a year," added Dr Al Bastaki.