Dubai:

A new medical centre from Medcare was recently launched at Al Barsha by Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) formally in the presence of Andre Daoud, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.

The premium medical Centre is equipped with a team of renowned doctors and health care professionals who aim to provide individualised care to meet the needs of the local community and will cover a wide range of health care specialities including family medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics & gynaecology, ENT, dentistry, dermatology, orthopaedics and physiotherapy.