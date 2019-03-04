Dubai:
A new medical centre from Medcare was recently launched at Al Barsha by Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) formally in the presence of Andre Daoud, Group CEO of Medcare Hospitals and Medical Centres.
The premium medical Centre is equipped with a team of renowned doctors and health care professionals who aim to provide individualised care to meet the needs of the local community and will cover a wide range of health care specialities including family medicine, paediatrics, obstetrics & gynaecology, ENT, dentistry, dermatology, orthopaedics and physiotherapy.
“Medcare is a pioneering health care provider in the region and our centres often the first point of contact for many patients, who are then passed through well-planned referral networks to hospitals for specialist care who can respond more efficiently to the populations health needs” said Daoud.