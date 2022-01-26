Dubai: Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Wednesday visited the Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022, the largest healthcare and laboratory event in the Middle East and North Africa region.

The event, which concludes on Thursday, is being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

During the tour, Sheikh Mansoor said Dubai has gained the recognition of the global community for its efforts to develop the healthcare sector though organising such events, which serve as a platform to exchange insights, knowledge and best practices.

Sheikh Mansoor commended the remarkable development of the UAE and Dubai’s healthcare sector as well as the leadership’s commitment to ensuring the sector’s readiness through equipping it with latest technologies and laboratories. The event provides an opportunity to showcase the latest innovations and technologies that could further enhance the healthcare sector both regionally and globally, he said.

Extensive tour

As part of his tour, Sheikh Mansoor visited the Ministry of Health and Prevention stand, where he was briefed about the ministry’s digital services, as well as its innovative products and initiatives.

Another stop during his tour was Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health stand, during which he learnt about its latest healthcare projects, such as the ‘Medical Education Hub’, ‘Disease Registries’, ‘COVID-19 Epidemiological Forecasting Model’, ‘Government Health Platform’, ‘Digital Birth Certificate’, ‘AI-enabled Pandemic Manual’, ‘Vaccine Effectiveness Dashboard’, ‘Long COVID-19 Dashboard’, and ‘Virtual Care Platform’.

Sheikh Mansoor also visited the stands of a number of international companies and hospitals including the American Hospital and NAFFCO. During the exhibition, NAFFCO launched the first 4X4 ambulance in collaboration with the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services. The first-of-its-kind ambulance, with an off-road capability, is able to reduce response time during emergencies.

About the event

Held under the themes of ‘United by business, driving the industry forward’ and ‘Connect with innovation that’s changing the face of diagnostics’, Arab Health and Medlab Middle East Exhibition and Congress 2022 is set to attract more than 60,000 attendees.