The cardiology department at Lifecare Hospital is well equipped with all essential facilities Image Credit: Supplied

Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, has achieved a remarkable feat of completing 7,000 coronary interventional procedures.

The hospital, located in the heart of the industrial zone of Abu Dhabi and catering to the medical needs of thousands of blue-collar workers from various nationalities, is equipped with the state-of-the-art emergency department, intensive care unit and advanced biplanar cardiac catheterization lab. Both iterventional and non–interventional cardiologists are available 24x7.

Lifecare Hospital's cardiology department serves over 2,000 out-patients, 200 in-patients and conducts around 150 catheterization lab procedures every month.

The incidence of diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases have a high prevalence in this population. It has been observed that majority of them remain unaware of their health status and are susceptible to heart problems. This explains a possible reason for the sudden surge in the incidence of myocardial diseases in this area. Patients with myocardial infarction reaching the emergency department in this facility have been observed to be in the age group 10-15 years lower than the western countries. Some patients are 28 years old and younger.

The cardiology team at Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah Image Credit: Supplied

Lifecare Hospital has conducted more than 500 primary angioplasties all within the golden hour maintaining the national and international standard of door-to-balloon time of 90 minutes. This has given a new lease of life to many, with almost no damage to their hearts. The team of cardiologists has conducted more than 2,500 angioplasties in the last five years.

The cardiology department is well-equipped with all the essential facilities including ECG, treadmill testing, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, CT angiography. In addition to preventive and rehabilitative services, the hospital offers a wide range of advanced medical options to patients with life threatening cardiac conditions like heart failure, arrhythmias, myocardial infarctions, valvular diseases, aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection.

The multidisciplinary approach of clinicians, including cardiologists, ICU intensivists, anaesthetists, emergency specialists, cardiac cath-lab techs, supported by the dedicated nursing team, has saved many a lives and ensured that their loved ones do not lose their bread earners living across the seas.

Over the years, Lifecare Hospital has played a pivotal role in identifying underlying diseases among the local population by conducting year-long awareness programmes and complimentary heart check-ups in various worker residential cities. Lifecare Medical Centers and ambulance services have been established in various locations, bringing healthcare at the doorstep of the needy population.

Dr Khaled Galal, Head of the Cardiology Department and Director of the Cath Lab said: “We are proud to say that the cases presenting with acute myocardial infarction to our hospital were successfully intervened within a time range reaching an international standards. Our cath lab routinely performs elective complex coronary interventions in addition to these emergencies. The availability of a dual arm cath lab makes it possible to treat patients with other peripheral vascular conditions including but not limited to renal artery disease, carotid artery blockages and have had their kidneys and limbs saved due to early and Intervention."

Dr Sekhar Wariar, Medical Director at Lifecare Hospital said: “We are happy and privileged to serve the community. Being medical practitioners, it is our responsibility and duty to offer the best medical care to the community. My team has so far done the best and we will strive to continue to do the same and better in the future.”

Safeer Ahamad Ullat, the CEO of Lifecare Hospital, said: “It is a landmark achievement for the institution. We are extremely proud that we could achieve this success in this short span and attribute this to our highly competent and disciplined team who have gone above and beyond to ensure the safety and lives of our fellow human beings. Moreover, it has been a very satisfying journey. Our timely interventions have changed the lives of thousands of people in Musaffah. Lifecare Hospital and its emergency department are well known in the region for its clinical outcomes. We will continue striving to play a pivotal role in delivering quality and accessible medical care to all.”