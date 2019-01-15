The facility also claims to be the first and only hospital in the UAE to offer the EOS imaging system technology. The advanced orthopaedic imaging technology gives doctors a clear 3D view of the patient’s musculoskeletal system and replaces the traditional X-rays machine. The new imaging system exposes patients to only 10 per cent of the radiation normally required and is thus beneficial to patients, especially children, who have chronic conditions such as degenerative scoliosis and need to have recurrent and multiple scans.