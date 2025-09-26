Innovative nerve-cooling technique used in pain-free knee replacement surgery

Prosenjit Bhattacharya, Chief Operating Officer at Emirates Hospitals Group, said, “We are proud to announce the opening of the Tarabichi Centre for Joint Care at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah.

“This marks a proud milestone for Emirates Hospitals Group as we continue to expand our commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centric healthcare.

“I would like to sincerely thank Dr Tarabichi for partnering with us. Dr Tarabichi’s global reputation in joint care and orthopedic surgery is unmatched, but what truly sets him apart is his passion for advancing patient outcomes and his dedication to mentoring others.

"We are privileged to welcome Dr Tarabichi and his team to their new professional home at Emirates Hospital Jumeirah. This is just the beginning. We will continue to invest in talent, technology, and innovation to meet the evolving needs of our community. Our focus remains on delivering outstanding clinical outcomes, unparalleled safety, and a world-class patient experience at Emirates Hospitals Group.”

Christian Schuhmacher, Chairman of the Board, Emirates Hospitals Group, added: “This launch is a proud moment not only for Emirates Hospitals Group but also for the UAE’s healthcare sector. By bringing groundbreaking innovation such as pain-free joint surgery to Dubai, we are reaffirming the country’s position as a global leader in medical excellence.

“I would like to thank Dr Samih Tarabichi for his vision and relentless pursuit of advancing orthopaedic care, as well as the Emirates Hospitals Group team for their dedication to transforming this vision into reality. Together, we are shaping the future of healthcare in the region and beyond.”

A landmark for healthcare in the Middle East

The launch of the Tarabichi Center for Joint Care reinforces the UAE’s position as a hub for medical excellence and innovation. By delivering pioneering solutions developed in the region, Emirates Hospitals Group and the Tarabichi Center are redefining global standards in orthopaedics, advancing both the science of surgery and the art of patient care.