Novomed and Barraquer, two globally renowned institutions, have joined hands to build a visionary alliance to revolutionise eye health and wellness.

Novomed, with its cutting-edge medical facilities and a vast network of healthcare professionals, is synonymous with pioneering advancements in healthcare. Barraquer Eye Hospital, on the other hand, boasts a legacy that spans generations, with a storied history of groundbreaking innovations in the field of ophthalmology.

In a joint statement, the representatives of both Novomed and Barraquer said: “This partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, compassion, and dedication to patients. Together, we strive to redefine the standards of eye care, placing patients at the heart of our mission and making their vision aspirations a reality.

“We are excited about the positive impact this partnership will have on the field of ophthalmology and the lives of countless individuals seeking top-notch eye care. Stay tuned for the remarkable journey that lies ahead as Novomed and Barraquer embark on this transformative venture.”

Convergence of expertise

At the heart of this partnership is the convergence of expertise. Novomed and Barraquer are home to some of the world's most distinguished surgeons, researchers, and technicians, each committed to improving the vision and well-being of patients. Through their collaboration, these institutions aim to offer a comprehensive and multidisciplinary approach to eye care that prioritises precision and patient-centric treatment. Laser correction procedures, for instance, have seen remarkable advancements over the years, making clear vision more attainable than ever.

With this partnership, patients can look forward to a broad range of options tailored to their unique needs. From established procedures such as LASIK and PRK to cutting-edge techniques like SMILE (Small Incision Lenticule Extraction), Novomed and Barraquer will provide a spectrum of choices, ensuring that patients receive individualised, optimised care.

Other conditions such as glaucoma detection and treatment for diabetic patients, macular degeneration, corneal transplants, and intraocular injections can also be addressed.

Better accessibility

The reach of this partnership is global. Novomed's and Barraquer's extensive healthcare network and international reputation mean that advanced eye care will be more accessible to a broader population, transcending geographical boundaries. This accessibility aligns with their shared commitment to improving the lives of patients worldwide.

Image Credit: Supplied

Barraquer doctors and their different eye subspecialists shall be available at Novomed centres occupying the 13th floor in the Marina Plaza, with complimentary valet parking. The Novomed Pharmacy shall stock all required medications and unique specialty food supplements that support good vision.

The Novomed and Barraquer partnership represents a significant step forward in the world of ophthalmology. It offers exceptional eye care and the best laser correction procedures. This alliance symbolises the extraordinary potential of collaboration in healthcare, transforming lives and setting new standards for excellence.