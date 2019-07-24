Take necessary preventive measures to stay healthy this summer Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dehydration

Our fluid intake plays a significant role in maintaining a proper balance in health. During summer, we sweat more because of the heat, losing fluid easily. Dehydration sets in when our body loses more water than we drink. “Carry a water bottle with you wherever you go to replenish the fluid lost by excessive sweating,” says Dr Arjmand Ruqia Mohammad, General Practitioner, Aster Clinic (JLT).

“You can also infuse the water with cucumbers, lemons and strawberries to stay hydrated. Fruit and vegetables such as watermelon, squash, citrus fruits, spinach and cucumber are great sources of water. Avoid caffeinated drinks that act as diuretics. These can cause you to lose fluids through frequent urination,” explains Dr Mohammad.

Stomach flu

Acute gastroenteritis or stomach flu is an inflammation of the stomach caused by viral or bacterial infections. Symptoms of stomach flu range from diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting to joint aches and abdominal cramps. Children, the elderly and people with weaker immune systems are more prone to the disease during summer. Most people make full recoveries within two or three days with little or no side effects.

“The treatment focuses on the prevention of dehydration by drinking plenty of fluids,” says Dr. Krithika Mahesh Kumar, General Practitioner, Prime Medical Center, BurJuman, adding, “In severe cases, hospitalisation and intravenous fluids are necessary.”

Consider eating small meals to allow your stomach to heal, she suggests. “Get plenty of rest and check with your doctor before taking any medications or giving them to children.”

Indigestion

This is also a common concern during summer causing discomfort in the upper abdomen. “As our body gets hotter, it slows down, so does the body’s metabolism,” says Dr Eleanor Curry, Consultant Family Medicine, Mediclinic Dubai Mall. “This can lead to increased gastric problems including indigestion.”

When asked how we can prevent it, she says, “The best thing to do is to eat small meals, perhaps more frequently, when you’re out in the heat. Drink plenty of water. Simple remedies like an antacid can be a useful starting point to treat the issue, but, if this doesn’t help or symptoms worsen, consult your doctor.”

Heat exhaustion

This can occur when our body heats up excessively. “This is not usually serious if you can cool down within 30 minutes,” says Dr Kumar from Prime Medical Center. “However, if it turns into heatstroke, it needs to be treated as an emergency.”

Symptoms of heat exhaustion include headache, dizziness and confusion, increased sweating, pale skin, cramps in abdomen, arms and legs, rapid breathing or pulse and extreme thirst.

If someone shows the signs of heat exhaustion, act fast to help the patient recover from it. “Move him to a cool place as soon as you can,” she says, adding, “Get the patient to lie down, then raise his feet slightly. Get him to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks can also work. Spray water on his face or sponge his face and body with cold water, fanning him constantly. This will help him cool down.”

Summer skincare

Sunburns

“Sunburnt skin can be very painful to deal with. We must try and heal the inflammation to reduce the recovery time,” says Dr Victoria Scott-Lang, Consultant Dermatologist, Mediclinic City Hospital. “Take a cool shower, if possible, but this can be challenging given the water temperature in many homes over the summer. Cold compresses can be applied to heal the burnt areas. Look for aftersun or light-weight moisturisers containing soothing skin-calming ingredients such as shea butter, aloe vera and calamine, to relieve the symptoms”

Acne

Acne breakouts are common in summer due to the sweat and dirt trapped in the skin’s pores. “Toners, thermal water sprays and soft wipes will clear away dirt and oil on the skin, while watery moisturisers and sunscreens can help hydrate the skin,” suggests Dr Jyothish George, Specialist Dermatologist & Director, Homecare Services, Prime Healthcare Group.

Protecting oily, dry and sensitive skin

“For oily skin, use gels or lotions to moisturise, avoiding any thick creams,” says Dr Bassant Ezzat, Specialist Dermatologist, Medcare Hospital Sharjah. “Wash your face two to three times daily and use a suitable toner. For sensitive and dry skin, we recommend moisturising creams and cleansers. Avoid strong make up to keep skin healthy.”