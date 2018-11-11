Tempo training One of the most important elements is to select the right type of tempo during your workout to help spur muscle growth and develop body control. The tempo typically uses three or four digits to describe and alter the different training phases and may look like this: 2-0-1. The first number is used for the eccentric lowering phase of the workout. So, when lifting weights, you would have to lift two seconds on the way down, and then zero with no pause, and then one second on the way up.