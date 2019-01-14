Dubai: Social media users in the UAE have been circulating rumours about the legality of hemp seed oil.
In response to the queries, Dubai Municipality has confirmed that the sale and purchase of hemp seed oil is legal, which may be found in some cosmetics and health care products.
Hemp seed oil can also be found in serums, lip balms and facial oils.
The municipality explained that hemp seed oil does not contain narcotic properties, and its oil is extracted in the same manner used in olives and coconuts.
“The extraction of the hemp seed oil is done by pressing the seeds of the plant, similar to the methods of extracting olive oil and coconut with no other treatments,” said Dubai Municipality.
Hemp seed oil is often referred to as “hemp oil,” and is harvested by cold-pressing hemp seeds. Hemp oil is often unrefined, and is a clear green oil with a nutty flavour.
It is different from cannabidiol (CBD) oil, which is an extract of the cannabis plant and utilises hemp flowers and leaves for its production.