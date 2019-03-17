Dubai: The UAE’s health and cancer screening initiative ‘Etiminan’ is running as per schedule, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday. The programme, Etiminan meaning contentment in Arabic, was launched with the aim to reduce the prevalence of cancer such as breast, cervical, colon and other non-communicable diseases particularly cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and osteoporosis.

The two initiatives under Etiminan aim to educate people about the importance of conducting a comprehensive periodic screening, promote healthy lifestyles and detect cardiovascular diseases risk factors, such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, cholesterol and the expected risk of cardiovascular disease.