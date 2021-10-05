Moorfields experts on how you can care for your eyes and avoid complications in the future

Vision problems usually have no symptoms and occur gradually over time. That's why early diagnosis and timely intervention are vital to preserving vision health and preventing any future complications, say doctors.

While most people don’t notice until the damage has been done, there is so much you can do to protect your eye health now and for the future.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), at least 2.2 billion people globally suffer from near or distant vision impairment. In at least half of these cases – nearly one billion people – their vision impairment could have been prevented with early diagnosis.

While eye problems in children can impact their motor, language and cognitive development and lead to numerous behavioral issues, vision impairment also severely impacts the quality of life of older adults. Ignoring your eye health and regular check-ups can increase the risk for undetected or uncontrolled eye conditions, leading to severe eye damage and vision loss. Eye stroke, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration all have few or minor symptoms at first and may only be detected by eye exams.

In the lead up to World Sight Day, Gulf News will host a special webinar on Tuesday, October 12, at 12 noon, with world-class health experts from Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai, where they will shed light on a variety of vision problems and solutions. From infants to senior citizens, eye issues can affect us all, and the best course of action is to be proactive with right knowledge now and seek medical help before the symptoms appear.

Join Dr. Avinash Gurbaxani, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon in Uveitis and Medical Retinal Diseases and Cataract Surgery and Chief of Retina Service, Dr. Luisa Sastre, Specialist Ophthalmologist in Medical Retina and Cataract Surgery, and Dr. Suhair Twaij, Consultant Ophthalmologist in Adult Glaucoma and Cataract surgery, for a webinar that will cover a wide array of issues including:

• Uveitis and the retina

• Things you need to know if cataracts cloud your vision

• How to deal with squints in children and adults

• The best ways to prevent common eye problems

The doctors will also be speaking on preventing eye disease, new methods and technologies in treatment, giving top tips on maintaining optimum eye health, as well as answering your questions live.

Moorfields Eye Hospital Dubai is the first overseas branch of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, the oldest and one of the largest centres for ophthalmic treatment, teaching and research in the world. Located at the Al Razi Medical Complex in Dubai Healthcare City, the facility provides day case surgery and outpatient diagnostic and treatment services, for a variety of surgical and non-surgical eye conditions.

From adult to pediatric, simple to complex treatments, the hospital offers a comprehensive range of eye care services provided by specialist teams of consultant ophthalmologists, optometrists and orthoptists, all under one roof in a state-of-the-art facility.

Join us on Tuesday, October 12 at 12pm to find out how you can safeguard your and your family’s eye health.