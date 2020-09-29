A catheterisation laboratory at Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Supplied

VPS Healthcare is an integrated healthcare service provider with 24 operational hospitals, over 125 health centres, and medical support services spread across the Middle East, Europe and India.

The group has launched a series of initiatives to increase awareness on cardiac ailments in the UAE on the occasion of World Heart Day. VPS LLH Hospital has rolled out a full-scale cardiac campaign — Love Your Heart 2020, which starts today and will continue until December.

The campaign offers a comprehensive health check-up package that includes GP consultation, ECG, total cholesterol, HDL, and cardiology consultation, if advised.

It will be a good opportunity for UAE residents to visit the hospital during this time and avail of the benefits of the campaign. The hospital will also be conducting several health talks in schools and corporate offices during the time to create awareness about heart diseases.

“The department of cardiology at VPS Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, will be conducting a series of activities for the World Heart Day. The team at the hospital has already chalked out a health campaign — Love Your Heart — and has organised an educational seminar for the public,” says Dr Dinesh Babu K. V., Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi.

Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, is offering complimentary check-ups and running awareness sessions for the public. Apart from this, the team at the hospital has initiated a health campaign to encourage people to come and get primary testing done to ensure that they are healthy and free of any heart disease.

Cardiac care services

VPS Healthcare hospitals in the UAE have state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure support to deal with any cardiac emergencies.

VPS LLH Hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Musaffah are well equipped and have leading-edge facilities that enable them to cater to any needs of a heart patient.

Facilities at LLH Hospitals include 24-hour emergencies with cardiac monitoring, sophisticated ICUs with monitors and ventilators, cardiac OPDs with TMT, colour doppler echo, 24-hour Holter monitoring, and ambulatory BP monitoring.

The team at the hospital are extensively experienced in performing CT angiography, cath lab with coronary angiography and angioplasty with stents, balloon mitral valvotomy (BMV), surgical and non-surgical treatment of valves and holes in the heart, bypass surgery (CABG), and valve replacement.

Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, offers a broad spectrum of services like general cardiology, non-invasive and invasive cardiology.

Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, is equipped with the state-of-the-art urgent care department, intensive care unit, and advanced bi-planar cardiac catheterization lab. Both interventional and non– interventional cardiologists are available 24x7. Its cardiology department serves over 2,000 out-patients, 200 in-patients, and conducts around 150 catheterization lab procedures every month.

While commenting on the latest diagnostic tools and surgical treatments, Dr Babu says, “At Medeor Hospital, Abu Dhabi, we adapt to changes and always keep abreast of the latest technology.”

A few of the latest diagnostic tools available at Medeor Hospital are cardiac magnetic resonance (CMR) and non-invasive cardiac stress testing.

“The latest surgical treatments available at our hospital are coronary angioplasty, also called percutaneous coronary intervention. Angioplasty uses a tiny balloon catheter, inserted into a blocked blood vessel to help widen it and improve blood flow to your heart,” he explains.

At LLH Hospitals – Abu Dhabi and Musaffah, diagnostic tools for detection of cardiac ailments are exercise stress test, echocardiography, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, and Holter monitoring for rhythm analysis.

LLH Hospitals are equipped for the management of acute coronary syndrome, heart failure, dysrhythmias, and all cardiac emergencies.

The cardiology department at Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah, features all the essential facilities, including ECG, treadmill testing, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, CT, and conventional angiography. In addition to preventive and rehabilitative services, the hospital offers a wide range of advanced medical options to patients with life-threatening cardiac conditions like heart failure, arrhythmias, myocardial infarctions, valvular diseases, aortic aneurysm and aortic dissection.

Top tips on cardiac care

Cardiovascular diseases could be easily kept at bay by following a responsible lifestyle. Regular exercise, healthy eating habits, and abstaining from using tobacco products are a few steps in this direction, which are enough to keep you safe from any serious heart illnesses. - Dr Joseph Kurian, Specialist Cardiologist, LLH Hospital, Abu Dhabi

The outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic has shed light on the fragility of patients with cardiovascular diseases. They are very likely to develop a severe form of illness and other complications. So people must understand why taking care of their body and following a healthy lifestyle are crucial in avoiding such situations. - Dr Sekar Wariar, Specialist Cardiology, Lifecare Hospital, Musaffah

Obesity, hypertension, high sugar, cholesterol levels, and stress are the risk factors that trigger heart diseases. Keeping these risk factors low is key to safeguarding us from heart ailments. - Dr Jamuna Devi, Specialist Cardiology, LLH Hospital, Musaffah